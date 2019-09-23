Humana (HUM) Holder West Family Investments Raised Its Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Deere & Co. (DE) by $528,330

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 997,498 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 226.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,616 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 1,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.95M shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 16,077 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 36,748 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 266,864 shares. Central National Bank & Trust & owns 7,868 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 19 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd has 0.36% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,085 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 2,915 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 98,065 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 706,911 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2,811 are owned by Da Davidson &. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.53% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Atlas Browninc accumulated 16,379 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,641 shares to 113,350 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,244 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).