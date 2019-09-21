Humana (HUM) Holder Welch Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $4.01 Million as Share Value Rose; Horizon Investment Services Has Upped Stake in Tech Data (TECD) by $305,240 as Shares Declined

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 265,646 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 117.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 28,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 12,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 768,203 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Humana Foundation Addressing Root Causes to Create Improved and Sustained Positive Health Outcomes; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Humana at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.01% or 7,339 shares. Magnetar Fin invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). First Mercantile Com accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 31,516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp invested in 26,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 502,656 shares. Kbc Nv holds 31,326 shares. Moreover, Bogle Investment Management LP De has 0.29% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 35,197 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 147 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 57,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 1,229 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 16,943 shares. Strs Ohio owns 15,000 shares. Clark Estates invested in 36,000 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited, Hawaii-based fund reported 820 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares to 7,302 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,881 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Com invested in 0% or 100 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.19% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 158,384 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 31,117 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 798 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Welch Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 28,034 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). New York-based Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 809,353 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,198 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). State Street stated it has 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Alberta Management has invested 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).