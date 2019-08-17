Humana (HUM) Holder Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Wealthtrust Axiom Has Decreased Its Stake by $397,062

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 609,396 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

