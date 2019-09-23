Humana (HUM) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Raised Its Stake by $13.24 Million; Martin Investment Management Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 567.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 49,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 58,780 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 997,498 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 22,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 151,731 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, down from 174,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 121,010 shares to 354,267 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 719,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,700 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 19,663 shares to 102,738 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

