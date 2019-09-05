Humana (HUM) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Increased Position; As Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) Shares Declined, Tradition Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.13 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (DEO) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 13,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 29,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 582,910 shares traded or 71.62% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 47,047 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 44,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $274.18. About 1.01 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 10,085 shares to 25,180 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,603 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 25,032 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.15% or 20,805 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.37% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 45,245 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Natl Pension Service has invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Schroder Mgmt Group invested in 4,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi owns 21,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Suntrust Banks holds 3,733 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 210,300 shares. James Rech holds 3,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,695 shares to 119,448 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,228 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).