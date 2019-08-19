Humana (HUM) Holder Fort LP Has Decreased Position by $5.35 Million as Stock Rose; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $1.58 Million; Share Value Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 10,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 9,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $168.6. About 219,139 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 53.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 20,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 17,616 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 37,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.03. About 462,143 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.46 million for 14.79 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 21,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 12,328 shares to 49,506 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

