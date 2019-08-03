Humana (HUM) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Its Position by $4.26 Million as Share Value Rose; Altai Capital Management LP Holds Position in Amber Rd Com (AMBR)

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 16,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 75,240 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, up from 59,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $293.93. About 1.68 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 1.49 million shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 17,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 34,671 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 17,779 shares. Oaktop Cap Ii Lp has 2.53% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 131,457 shares. King Luther Management Corp owns 37,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 163,909 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors has invested 3.57% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Parametric Port Associate Ltd owns 12,008 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 65,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 12,117 shares stake. Ameritas Inv reported 1,500 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.57M shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 107,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,341 shares, and cut its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).