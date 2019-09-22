Humana (HUM) Holder Capital World Investors Has Lifted Holding by $139.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Magnetar Financial Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) Has Boosted by $5.75 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 168,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76M, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 9.05 million shares traded or 289.59% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 526,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18B, up from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 931,905 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.