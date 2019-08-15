Humana (HUM) Holder Boston Partners Has Increased Stake; Ingersoll (IR) Stock Rose While Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Its Position by $3.52 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 32,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 139,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, down from 172,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.55. About 343,851 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 61,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 178,152 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.39 million, up from 116,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294.86. About 342,350 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Humana To Provide Medicaid Managed Care for Residents in Louisiana – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Humana rockets past analyst expectations with Q2 earnings – Louisville Business First” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT) by 923,831 shares to 159,820 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

