Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) Reaches $2.86 After 5.00% Down Move; MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MCBC Holdings has $43 highest and $3700 lowest target. $40’s average target is 163.85% above currents $15.16 stock price. MCBC Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 19. See MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

19/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 85,013 shares traded. Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $15.97 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $2.72 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HHT worth $798,600 less.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $283.86 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 6.4 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 77,965 shares traded. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has declined 32.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCFT News: 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Sales Up in Low to Mid-40 Percent Range; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ MCBC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCFT); 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS Up in High-40 Percent Range; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN HIGH-40 PERCENT RANGE; 17/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 30.8% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 MCBC Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 56c

