Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) Holding as Market Value Rose; Strategic Advisors Lowered Duke Energy (DUK) Position as Shares Declined

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 6,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,896 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 72,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 5.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 24,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,548 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 46,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 1.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares to 22,504 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Innovation Etf.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 22.03 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.