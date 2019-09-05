Hugh Johnson Advisors Stake in Wal (WMT) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose; As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Share Value Declined, Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Lowered Position

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 94,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 242,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 561,582 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 5.78 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,146 shares to 8,319 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 89,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 459,617 are owned by Amer Century Cos Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.16% or 112,014 shares. Stanley holds 1.05% or 96,267 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 90,087 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 5.90M shares. Penn Cap Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Philadelphia Trust owns 6,630 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 11,581 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 3.79M are owned by Sq Advsrs Ltd Com. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 24,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 1.72M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 8,718 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 333 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 287 shares.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $131.68M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

