Hugh Johnson Advisors Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Cut as Share Value Rose; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Valuation Declined, Laffer Investments Boosted Holding

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.95 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 16/03/2018 – RIO TINTO IS SAID TO HIRE UBS FOR PACIFIC ALUMINIUM IPO: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – Anja Young Lee: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum giant United; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto smelter sales on track despite Rusal sanctions

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 18,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 58,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Ger Etf (HEWG) by 1,053 shares to 18,238 shares, valued at $473.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 57 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,182 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares to 227,091 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

