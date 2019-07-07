Hugh Johnson Advisors Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Lowered by $388,803 as Market Valuation Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Stake in Citi Trends (CTRN) Has Boosted by $1.52 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.54 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 45,712 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 18,366 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 11,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kestrel Investment has 158,675 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 27,660 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has 187,804 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 301,381 shares. 100 were reported by Fmr Lc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 47,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 24,719 are owned by Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh. 140 were accumulated by Pnc Gp. Secor Advisors LP accumulated 0.12% or 29,473 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 73,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com has 24,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares to 9,357 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial Corp reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Blackrock holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 53.17M shares. Associated Banc reported 105,728 shares stake. Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,208 shares. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 121,603 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 17,505 are held by First National. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Farmers Financial Bank accumulated 8,818 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Ww Asset holds 65,101 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 1,650 were accumulated by Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 1,887 shares. Indiana Tru & Investment Management holds 1.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 20,354 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division invested in 0.16% or 11,071 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.