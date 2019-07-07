Hugh Johnson Advisors Stake in Allstate (ALL) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose While Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $355,241

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 24,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Travelers Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 612,126 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 41,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 92,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.59M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares to 227,091 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.66 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

