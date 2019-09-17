Hugh Johnson Advisors Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Shares Rose While S-R Schill & Associates Decreased Its Position by $4.97 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 14,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 4.41 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 704,554 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.32M for 15.30 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

