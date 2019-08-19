Hugh Johnson Advisors Position In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Lifted; Holder Delta Capital Management Increased Micron Technology (MU) Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 21.32 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc reported 373,362 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Management Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comml Bank Of Stockton accumulated 11,193 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 8,923 are owned by Cypress Cap Group. 22,130 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 4.39 million shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 11,881 shares. Td Asset Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 371,112 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 13,035 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 4,100 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 342,884 are held by Stifel. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 221 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management has invested 0.47% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 8,877 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc owns 3,463 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 6,482 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Advsr Limited Com reported 15,910 shares stake. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation has 659,136 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,682 shares. Starr Intll accumulated 30,000 shares. Btc Cap Incorporated stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Llc has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Cap Inc invested in 3,325 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 155,528 are owned by Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division. Texas-based Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership has invested 14.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn owns 262,800 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares to 78,454 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,067 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).