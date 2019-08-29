Hugh Johnson Advisors Maintains Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.62 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 7.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – But the greater loss may be the trust of Facebook users, tech investor Roger McNamee told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.”; 16/05/2018 – Despite Facebook’s aggressive stance on improving identification and removal of inappropriate content, the company admitted its artificial intelligence has a hard time finding hate speech; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares to 368,862 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,700 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 16.12M shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 16,310 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Overbrook holds 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 124,429 shares. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 35,846 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 740,176 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% or 380 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 2,703 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 3.84% or 1.07M shares. Caprock Gru has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Copper Rock Limited Liability Com reported 92,158 shares. Truepoint holds 25,287 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,570 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Llc reported 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Psagot House has 141,559 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability invested in 0% or 26,400 shares. 40,449 were reported by Capital Investment Counsel. Opus Mngmt accumulated 40,900 shares. Grassi Investment Management reported 116,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 4.16 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Management Company Al reported 3.28% stake. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,420 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 169 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York holds 62,302 shares. First Advsrs Lp invested in 0.31% or 1.52M shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 15,745 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,776 shares. Sei Invests reported 468,047 shares stake. Nadler Fin Grp holds 3,192 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS) by 16,759 shares to 112,864 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 34,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,862 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).