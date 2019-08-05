Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted By $553,800 Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 107.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 3,550 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 6,850 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 3,300 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.43B valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 353,183 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 14.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 10,677 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 64,591 shares with $6.85 million value, down from 75,268 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $108.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.19% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 5.59 million shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, March 29. DA Davidson maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Wednesday, March 13. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $170 target. Deutsche Bank maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $110 target. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Sell”. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $155,794 activity. $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. Shares for $595,600 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $110,450 was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 676,850 shares to 2.69M valued at $96.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) stake by 830,001 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has 5,211 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 52 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt holds 0.4% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability reported 143,840 shares stake. Westpac Bk Corp reported 4,231 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 3,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Swiss State Bank accumulated 389,564 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 86,404 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 22 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 419,582 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 643,761 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Rdl Fin accumulated 1,906 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. $743,400 worth of stock was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53M.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.09% or 8,190 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 32,345 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 1.94M were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 0.75% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 10,062 shares. Markel Corporation holds 1.17% or 658,000 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 2,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 1.25 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 1,144 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 0.44% or 624,663 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 78,175 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.43% or 18,659 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Co owns 4,955 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 20.70 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) stake by 35,772 shares to 87,245 valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 5,029 shares and now owns 37,314 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) was raised too.