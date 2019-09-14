Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position as Valuation Declined; As Lancaster Colony (LANC) Market Value Rose, Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.33 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 69.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 9,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The hedge fund held 3,915 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $146.01. About 114,972 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

