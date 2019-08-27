Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Stake by $3.94 Million; Share Value Rose; Cadence Capital Management Increased Iradimed (IRMD) Position by $1.43 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 41,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 50,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 92,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 937,931 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 51,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 129,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 78,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 55,902 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold IRMD shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.51 million shares or 16.21% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Llc invested in 0% or 2,896 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). 269,545 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 17,478 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 18,700 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited owns 15,764 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 977 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt LP has invested 0.53% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 2,197 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Com owns 200 shares. Mondrian Investment Prns Ltd has 123,216 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 7,834 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 177 shares. 2,291 were accumulated by American Interest Gp Inc.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,306 shares to 17,052 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,804 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.24% or 37,800 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brown Advisory owns 61,896 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,525 are held by Tru Comm Of Virginia Va. Ima Wealth reported 813 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 123,263 shares stake. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 295,235 shares. Rdl Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Twin Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 34,140 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0% or 3,685 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 8,050 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 6,547 shares stake. Kentucky-based Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).