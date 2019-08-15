Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake; IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS (IWSY) Shorts Down By 4.46%

IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:IWSY) had a decrease of 4.46% in short interest. IWSY’s SI was 3.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.46% from 3.58M shares previously. With 144,400 avg volume, 24 days are for IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s short sellers to cover IWSY’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.57. About 211,707 shares traded or 242.86% up from the average. ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 38.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 43,073 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 68,673 shares with $5.49M value, down from 111,746 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $148.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.02 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) stake by 141,808 shares to 227,091 valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic stake by 46,181 shares and now owns 80,106 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 7.43% above currents $83.93 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9300 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.