Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.82 Million; Ulysses Management Lowered Position in Groupon (Call) (GRPN) by $750,000

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 2.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 1.26M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Price Michael F stated it has 2.50 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 287 are held by Pnc Fincl Gru. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 185,298 shares. Money Lc reported 0.05% stake. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 912,106 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 578,450 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 243,853 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc reported 19,530 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Westfield Mngmt Com LP has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 87,700 shares. Par Management reported 56.65M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 72,627 shares to 514,524 shares, valued at $26.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 224,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Groupon Stock Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White Brook Capital – Groupon, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Groupon Stock a Buy or Sell After Last Weekâ€™s Earnings Miss? – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon pursuing purchase that could include Yelp – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management Corporation owns 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,389 shares. Toth Advisory Corp stated it has 35,508 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Sageworth Trust accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. 346 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com. Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 121,255 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 119,117 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 28,753 were reported by Diligent Invsts Limited. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.16% or 354,636 shares. Olstein Management Lp reported 1.62% stake. 156,361 are owned by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 5,547 shares stake. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 50,140 shares or 1.5% of the stock.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.