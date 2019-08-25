Hugh Johnson Advisors Increases Stake in Wal (WMT); Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Boosted Its Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 5.10 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO $12B-PLUS DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 588,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.07 million, up from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Lc has 0.33% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 37,277 shares. Cwm Limited reported 38,221 shares stake. Country Tru Bank holds 0.86% or 961,773 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. 378,277 are owned by First Tru Advsr Lp. Hennessy Inc has 2.25M shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.86 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.34% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 126,400 shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc accumulated 23,679 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 66,251 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 293,065 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 86,497 shares. The Illinois-based Vestor Capital Limited Co has invested 0.71% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Private Na, Ohio-based fund reported 27,892 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,720 shares to 92,266 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,240 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 10,538 shares. Park Avenue owns 0.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,727 shares. Counsel holds 3,570 shares. Cutter And Comm Brokerage holds 2.9% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 104,514 shares. Liberty has 7,114 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Gru Incorporated holds 0.22% or 5,043 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Co reported 0.99% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 8,134 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 34,146 shares. Department Mb Fincl Bank N A reported 1,056 shares. 14,705 were reported by Miller Invest Mgmt Lp. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 9.01 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).