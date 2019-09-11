Hugh Johnson Advisors Increases Position in Wal (WMT); As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 4.67M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – LORE SAYS WALMART REMAINS IN ACQUISITION MODE; 12/04/2018 – Walmart is near a deal to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34 million, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $253.67. About 1.44M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $34.90M for 352.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

