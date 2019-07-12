Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Wal (WMT) Stake by $487,813; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Raised Its Position in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by $6.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 174,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.23 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 3,215 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 21/05/2018 – Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company's stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 168,453 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Personal Cap Advsrs owns 427,695 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 90,924 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Longer Invests Incorporated accumulated 3,521 shares. Cap Inv Counsel stated it has 106,198 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Virginia-based Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.38% or 55,935 shares. Charter Tru Communication holds 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 44,656 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc stated it has 678,421 shares. Amg Funds Ltd stated it has 11,740 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc owns 3,648 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parametrica Management stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 5,540 shares to 71,765 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,164 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Geode Lc accumulated 121,365 shares. 2,100 were reported by Shine Advisory Inc. Yorktown Management & Rech Inc accumulated 0.1% or 7,500 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 229,603 shares. Sit Assoc has invested 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 8,590 shares stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 33,093 shares. Jackson Square reported 0.49% stake. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 157,453 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 20,636 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Lmr Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,046 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13,830 shares to 55,091 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 11,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,165 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).