Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Wal (WMT) Position; Data I (DAIO) Has 3.33 Sentiment

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Wal (WMT) stake by 15.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc acquired 5,029 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 37,314 shares with $3.64M value, up from 32,285 last quarter. Wal now has $318.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.41. About 715,708 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Takes Control of India’s Flipkart in E-Commerce Gamble; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options

Data I (DAIO) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.03, from 0.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 6 reduced and sold stakes in Data I. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.64 million shares, up from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Data I in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 28,905 shares to 78,454 valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 18,061 shares and now owns 48,067 shares. Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 6.18% above currents $111.41 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, June 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12800 target. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 69,568 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Boston Rech Management accumulated 50,456 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 15,492 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. At Financial Bank holds 5,638 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ally Financial has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Willis Investment Counsel owns 112,940 shares. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 38,314 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co owns 3,570 shares. Meridian Com holds 2.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 49,678 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank owns 40,286 shares. 9,599 were reported by House Llc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Alps Advisors owns 613,416 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Data I/O Corporation for 293,110 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 120,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 22,800 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 39,080 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 159 shares traded. Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) has declined 11.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.87 million. The Company’s programming system products are used to program integrated circuits with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It has a 26.57 P/E ratio. The firm provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.