Hugh Johnson Advisors Holds Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Chevron (CVX) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 669,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.37 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 2.00 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.60 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,000 are owned by Iat Reinsurance Limited. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.27% or 347,968 shares. Palisade Capital Nj holds 65,431 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc invested in 342,083 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Numerixs Technologies Incorporated invested in 0.49% or 29,908 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 237,461 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta accumulated 49,393 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Northpointe Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Catalyst Capital reported 8,091 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Western Cap Management Company invested 3.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Natl Pension Ser owns 1.81M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 77,512 shares. Roosevelt Investment invested in 78,366 shares. Edgewood Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 4,030 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) by 61,345 shares to 325,808 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) by 29,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 18,258 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC) by 8,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,782 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 18,945 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 1.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Common Retirement Fund owns 6.34 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Family Firm holds 0.1% or 2,762 shares. 108,368 were reported by Rockland. Daiwa Gru Incorporated has 147,569 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 107,236 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 32,982 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Lc has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Patten Group Inc has 0.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,684 shares. Avalon Advisors Llc invested in 2.63% or 1.11M shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 117,361 shares. Cohen Cap Management has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.29% or 8,785 shares in its portfolio.