Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding in Wal (WMT) Boosted as Stock Rose; Cohen & Steers Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Has Lowered by $83.46 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 9.85 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.32M, down from 12.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 1.71M shares traded or 94.27% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 4.63 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,567 shares to 55,543 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 437,229 shares to 6.71 million shares, valued at $324.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 37,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC).

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $68.20 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

