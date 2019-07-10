Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Lifted; Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut Position by $430,500

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,912 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27M, down from 192,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,319 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,164 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd reported 109,177 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 5.71% or 82,675 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,776 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Management Incorporated invested 1.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.65% or 36,540 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 283,683 shares. Architects reported 720 shares. Df Dent & reported 146,488 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0.31% or 1.91M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 15.26 million shares. Vantage Investment Llc reported 114,905 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt owns 364,118 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Company owns 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.35 million shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 5,000 shares. 10,555 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Cs Mckee LP invested 1.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First National Com holds 1.88% or 152,658 shares. 25,690 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.98 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.45% or 40,244 shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,190 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Com holds 753,675 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Horizon Llc has 13,966 shares. New York-based American Group Inc Incorporated has invested 1.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,998 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 219,156 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23,600 shares to 295,996 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).