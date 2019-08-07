Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Boosted by $369,304; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Share Value Declined, Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 1.62M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 08/03/2018 – KBC KBC.BR : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 88 EUROS FROM 86 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – Argentina agrees to $1 bln, 18-month repo deal with HSBC; 20/05/2018 – HSBC: Issued US$2 Billion Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2021; 26/03/2018 – Schroder Multi-Cap Value Adds RELX, Exits HSBC, Cuts Next; 28/03/2018 – Sarabjit “Ruby” Walia Appointed Head of Digital for HSBC’s US Retail Banking and Wealth Management Group; 04/05/2018 – IAG, Pearson lead FTSE 100 rebound while HSBC drags; 09/05/2018 – ALLIANZ SE ALVG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 223 FROM EUR 213; 20/04/2018 – HSBC bosses grilled on bank’s gender pay gap and diversity; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 09/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.66. About 2.63M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares to 45,589 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 18,258 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,057 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Inc has 1.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 238,841 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 98,094 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Co holds 3.39% or 122,002 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hengehold Management Ltd Liability Com has 7.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meyer Handelman Com has invested 3.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massachusetts Service Ma reported 1.89M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stelac Advisory Service Llc accumulated 1.23% or 27,747 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 131,825 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has 3.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Inc has invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Duff And Phelps Inv holds 27,100 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.78 million shares stake. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,109 shares. Strategic Svcs holds 0.6% or 41,782 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.