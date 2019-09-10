Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding in American Express Co (AXP) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Texas Yale Capital Holding in Jabil (JBL) Has Cut by $2.66 Million as Market Value Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.46M shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 42,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 46,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 4.01M shares traded or 21.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY) by 20,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,838 are held by Greenleaf. Burney holds 0.03% or 4,974 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Prudential Pcl has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 18,015 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 16,970 shares. Markel accumulated 392,000 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Manhattan has 1.00M shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 5,510 shares. Castleark Ltd Com holds 2,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 68,020 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $101.30 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 8,065 shares to 242,365 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 7,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.