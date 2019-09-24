Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $403,164; Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc (MLVF) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 16 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 10 cut down and sold their equity positions in Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.75 million shares, up from 4.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 22.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc acquired 7,466 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 41,152 shares with $2.25M value, up from 33,686 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $209.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 9.32M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Seidman Lawrence B holds 12.88% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. for 705,782 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 141,798 shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 640,587 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 531,142 shares.

More notable recent Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Hires for Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying The 30% Drop In Malvern Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Jamie Barrett to Its Board and Acknowledges Board Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “In fast-growth mode, Malvern Bancorp targeting Delaware, Quakertown – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to consumer and business clients in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $175.50 million. The firm offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 803 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) has declined 13.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.42% above currents $49.63 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 322,611 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Inc Ma holds 17,754 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.7% or 6.82M shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based Goelzer Mngmt has invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 522,800 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Comgest Investors Sas has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Murphy Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Co has invested 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement System has 0.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 199,354 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 11.12M shares. The Washington-based Madrona Lc has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lau Assoc Limited Company has 30,915 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 422,519 shares. River Road Asset Lc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.11 million shares.