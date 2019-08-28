Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $369,304; Market Value Rose; Toron Capital Markets Maintains Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS)

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.32. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 25,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 777,848 shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,393 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Banking on International Markets? Consider Buying Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “How to Get Your TFSA to $1,000,00 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Have Been Buying Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Banks – Which One To Buy Today – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy for Your TFSA: Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Communication accumulated 0.03% or 516 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 809,371 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 295,655 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. M Kraus & holds 54,164 shares. 583,875 were accumulated by Bartlett Ltd. Jump Trading accumulated 11,484 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 3.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tremblant Group stated it has 20,404 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Llc owns 3,463 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Montag A, Georgia-based fund reported 64,298 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 20,933 shares. Indiana Trust stated it has 20,847 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.77% or 11.38 million shares. Bowen Hanes Comm Inc has 1.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 377,537 shares.