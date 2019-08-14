Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Valero Energy (VLO) Position; Ralph Lauren (RL) Covered By 4 Bulls

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 27.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 18,061 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 48,067 shares with $4.08M value, down from 66,128 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $31.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 1.53 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Among 8 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. Nomura maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. See Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M bought $42,485 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 997,022 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.16% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 10,118 shares. 50,931 were reported by Dnb Asset As. Moreover, Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,385 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 2,840 shares. 326 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pension holds 0.15% or 464,723 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,943 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 43,927 shares stake. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 70,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 50 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Smith Graham And LP holds 64,410 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America accumulated 1,210 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07 million for 10.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) stake by 141,808 shares to 227,091 valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,551 shares and now owns 9,357 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic was raised too.

The stock decreased 6.73% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 874,856 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.73 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 16.05 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity. Lauren Family – L.L.C. had sold 71,428 shares worth $7.52 million on Thursday, May 30.