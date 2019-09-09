Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) as Share Price Declined; Etrade Capital Management Position in Mastec (MTZ) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 78.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 23,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 30,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 710,363 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 11,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 48,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 59,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.24M for 21.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $119.82M for 10.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,137 shares to 11,560 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).