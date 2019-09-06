Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $3.94 Million as Share Price Rose; Conestoga Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Omnicell (OMCL)

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 41,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 50,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 92,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 1.05M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.99 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 235,487 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $56.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “OMCL Litigation Deadline: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell’s Autonomous Pharmacy to Boost Medication Management – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 40 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 225,620 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 20,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 11,722 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated invested in 20,393 shares. Millrace Asset Gp invested in 1.08% or 15,904 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 72,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Com holds 2.55% or 176,722 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny accumulated 0.01% or 6,098 shares. Amer International Gp Inc reported 29,514 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 161,273 are held by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advisors stated it has 1,159 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $726.56 million for 11.60 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.