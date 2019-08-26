Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lifted Wal (WMT) Position; Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Valuation Rose While Thompson Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $711,564

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 56,388 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 172,244 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – J Sainsbury and Walmart’s Asda are joining forces in a deal worth Â£15 billion ($20.67 billion), they confirmed on Monday morning; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources…; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 101,963 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests owns 23,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability invested in 27,125 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Amer Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2,795 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ameriprise holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4.29 million shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fund Sa invested in 6,812 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0% or 91,532 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor has 13,975 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Victory Incorporated holds 792,315 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (NASDAQ:URBN).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exact Sciences, Genomic Health to combine in $2.8B deal – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Genomic Health’s Second Quarter Was So Great It Got the Company Acquired – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., China Resume Trade Talks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,050 shares to 121,342 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS) by 16,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,864 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: US Retail Inventories High As Container Rates Retreat – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: Turning A Bit More Cautious – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Walmart (WMT) Stock Ahead of Q1 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Thursday? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.