Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lifted Its Wal (WMT) Stake by $487,813; Inverness Counsel Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 88,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27M, up from 121,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $144.9. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MLN VS $27,097 MLN; 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Inc stated it has 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 329,293 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 352,027 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 5,460 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd stated it has 138,365 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1,085 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs holds 0.64% or 7,732 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd has 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 276,398 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Associate reported 4,800 shares. Amer Century owns 2.49 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management holds 11,321 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 2,426 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 82,400 are held by Denali Limited Co.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC) by 8,586 shares to 67,782 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,694 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 54,758 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.3% or 24,056 shares. 3,250 were reported by Endowment Lp. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 31,230 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,468 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 17,943 shares. Rockshelter Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,132 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs has 89,314 shares. Mngmt Professionals Inc owns 198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,625 were accumulated by Sigma Invest Counselors. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 6.07 million shares. Lomas Capital Mgmt Lc holds 356,649 shares or 4.25% of its portfolio. Myriad Asset Management Limited invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 13,893 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Partners accumulated 1,243 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 46,059 shares to 309,949 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY) by 26,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,870 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

