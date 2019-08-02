Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $388,803 as Share Price Declined; Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) Position by $315,216 as Stock Price Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 232,355 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 245,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global A Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 1.22M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 5.39 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $297.48M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chemical National Bank holds 0.55% or 44,542 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 912 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peoples Service owns 1,925 shares. 17,505 were accumulated by First Natl. Clark Mngmt Group owns 9,868 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street holds 35.65M shares. Choate Advsr invested in 0.08% or 11,662 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,436 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 224,687 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co owns 106,109 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 87,630 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Murphy stated it has 24,474 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 40,965 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.