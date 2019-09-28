Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position as Valuation Declined; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 25,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 213,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.13 million, down from 239,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 111,554 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 31,093 shares to 118,338 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.