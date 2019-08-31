Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.13 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Camden Natl (CAC) Share Value Rose, Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Holding by $411,558

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 31,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 37,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Camden Natl Corp (CAC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 10,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 37,196 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 47,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Camden Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 30,474 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 51,267 shares to 231,188 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $104,638 activity. JORDAN DEBORAH A also bought $28,377 worth of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) on Thursday, March 14. DUFOUR GREGORY A bought $52,597 worth of stock. CAMPBELL JOANNE T had bought 241 shares worth $7,888 on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.