Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $369,304; As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position by $2.96 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 64,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,757 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 164,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 381,615 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No Encore, Deck Still Stacked For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alerian Index Series June 2019 Index Review – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners, LP and EQT GP Holdings, LP Announce Third Quarter 2018 Joint Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 0.11% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 8,000 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,835 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 612 were reported by Baystate Wealth Lc. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 587,559 shares. Arcadia Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 51,287 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 4,681 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 2.57% or 7.87 million shares. Northern Trust accumulated 56,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 2.08M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,600 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 121,316 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 244,464 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $274.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 142,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,414 shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 5,540 shares to 71,765 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,342 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Materials (XLB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 09, 2019.