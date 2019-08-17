Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Its Wal (WMT) Position by $487,813; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $478,438

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96M shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MLN VS $27,097 MLN; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 24/03/2018 – FOX 13 News Utah: BREAKING: Three wounded in shooting outside Walmart in West Valley City. Watch News at Nine for updates; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda Group; 09/05/2018 – Walmart agrees $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 31,143 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 37,519 shares. Park Avenue Lc invested in 13,727 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 40,310 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 21,765 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 3.34 million are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gam Ag reported 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 595,425 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1,854 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 69,568 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 687 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 159,126 shares. 13,796 were accumulated by Renaissance Grp Llc. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 8,070 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS) by 16,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,864 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

