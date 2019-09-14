Hugh Johnson Advisors Cut Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.82 Million; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Its Stake by $5.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 70.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 36,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 15,461 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 52,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 1.44 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video)

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.