Hugh Johnson Advisors Cut Its Valero Energy (VLO) Position as Stock Price Declined; Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Decreased Its Holding

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 18,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 66,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.37 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 82,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 87,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 143,300 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q EPS $1.70

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Major Houston-based automotive co. expands board of directors, increases quarterly dividend – Houston Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Expands Board to Ten Members; Adds Steven P. Stanbrook to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.78 earnings per share, up 12.55% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $51.05 million for 6.72 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $725.35M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

