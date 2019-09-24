Hugh Johnson Advisors Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.82 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Lifted Its Triple (GTS) Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 584.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 64,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 75,328 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 10,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 813,674 shares traded or 281.42% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,643 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 213,362 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 108 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc invested in 55,597 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Llc invested in 0% or 765 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 40,400 shares. Prelude Ltd invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 23,004 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 216,272 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Smith Asset Group LP holds 0.01% or 8,015 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 58 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,647 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructu Com (NYSE:MIC) by 169,170 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) by 57,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,251 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc Com (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Assocs Oh stated it has 34,826 shares. Cortland Inc Mo invested 4.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Enterprise Fincl Services Corp invested in 4,971 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jnba Advsr holds 0.07% or 6,681 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 170,050 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp accumulated 148,905 shares. Glenmede Communications Na invested in 0.1% or 422,665 shares. Phocas Financial reported 3,505 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 63,187 shares. 27,306 are owned by Iowa Natl Bank. Welch & Forbes Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 130,161 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 242,586 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indexiq Ltd Llc holds 81,485 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).