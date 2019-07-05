Hugh Johnson Advisors Cut Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake as Shares Rose; Strs Ohio Raised Its Stake in Viacom Cl B (VIAB) as Shares Declined

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 43,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 111,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 1.51 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Viacom Inc. Cl B (VIAB) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 30,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 982,470 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.58M, up from 952,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Viacom Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 1.20 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est by 62,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Liability owns 140 shares. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 71,819 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.84% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Inr Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 214 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 62,276 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Private Capital Advisors has invested 0.63% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stratford Consulting Ltd Llc reported 3,841 shares stake. Finance Advantage has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stadion Money Limited Liability Corp owns 12,678 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel has 2,698 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited stated it has 3,875 shares. Healthcor Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 10,753 are held by Hanson & Doremus Inv.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6,079 shares to 288,030 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,786 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: CCL, VIAB – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.