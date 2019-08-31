Hugh Johnson Advisors Boosted Wal (WMT) Holding by $487,813; As Mylan Nv (MYL) Stock Value Declined, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mylan Nv (MYL) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 78,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 271,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 192,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mylan Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 10/04/2018 – WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Lc has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 115,438 shares.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting MYL Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EpiPen Shortage: Mylan (MYL) Stock Falls on Continued Scarce Supply – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 12,500 shares to 155,923 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 288,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,298 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,489 shares to 37,367 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Materials (XLB) by 16,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,301 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Walmart Is So Loved After Earnings, and Why Itâ€™s Beating Amazon in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.