Hugh Johnson Advisors Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $432,117 as Market Valuation Rose; As World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Decreased Position

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 35,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 7,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 42,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 423,743 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 15,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 170 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 8,953 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 28,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Gp reported 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 11,200 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,835 shares. Prelude Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 11,453 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Charles Schwab holds 181,569 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 12,395 shares. 72,137 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 347,078 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23,248 shares to 50,592 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

